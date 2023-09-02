A Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Estonia

Dharamshala: A Tibetan parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong will attend the ‘2023 Open Government Partnership Global Summit’ in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia from September 6th to 7th 2023.

The parliamentarians are scheduled to leave for Estonia on 4th September, attend the meeting from 5th to 7th September. The MPs, on 8th September, will be meeting the members of the Estonian Parliamentary Tibet Group.