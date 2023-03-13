Ad Hoc Committee concludes outlining Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited’s transition to an autonomous company.

Dharamshala: An Ad Hoc committee consisting of three parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Dorjee Tseten (Chair), Geshe Ngaba Gangri, and two CTA officials Acting Secretary Tenzin Legdup, and Deputy Secretary Namgyal Gendun (Secretary) of DoF concluded outlining the process of Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited’s transition to an autonomous company earlier today.

As per the official resolution, the committee worked on the process of the transition of the Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited to an independent company autonomous from the direct control and supervision of the CTA by outlining the GDP’s administrative structure, location, the composition of the board members, working guidelines, re-registration of investors, recruitment of staff & their salaries, and other necessary works.

In accordance with the official resolution, document no 44, passed by the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the committee commenced its work on 2nd November 2022, and following its conclusion, the committee will present its report of proposed guidelines for GDP at the 5th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.