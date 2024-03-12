Budget Estimate Committee for financial year 2024-2025 concludes

Dharamsala: The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded reviewing the consolidated budget proposed by the Department of Finance (DoF) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for the financial year 2024-2025 today.

The committee composed of Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende (Chair), Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Ngawa Gangri, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen (Secretary), and Tenzin Jigdal submitted a revised of the consolidated budget proposal by the Finance department to Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee of the Tibetan Parliament Secretariat and will present it to the upcoming budget session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The committee appointed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang commenced their meeting on 26th Feb 2024.