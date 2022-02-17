Budget Estimate Committee Meets to Review CTA 2022-2023 Budget

Dharamsala: The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile met today to examine the consolidated budget proposed by the Finance department of the Central Tibetan Administration for the financial year 2022-2023. In accordance with Article 66 of Rules and Regulations of procedure and conduct of the business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and the Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang appointed the members for the Budget Estimate Committee to review the proposed expenditures on the projects and activities of the various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration which will get sanctioned after due deliberation during the forthcoming budget session of the Tibetan Parliament in March 2022.

The committee composed of Parliamentarians Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Tsering Lhamo, Ngodup Dorjee, Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, and Lobsang Thupten met with the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker at 10:30 am today to seek the requisite guidance and commenced with the execution of their allotted tasks after unanimously appointing Parliamentarian Ngodup Dorjee as the Chairperson and Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo as the Secretary of the committee.

The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will submit a revised consolidated budget proposal on or before the 9th of March 2022 to the Tibetan Parliament Secretariat.