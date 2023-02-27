Budget Estimate Committee Meets to Review CTA 2023-2024 Budget.

Dharamsala: The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile met to review the consolidated budget proposed by the Department of Finance (DoF) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for the financial year 2023-2024 earlier today at the parliamentary secretariat.

In accordance with Article 66 of Rules and Regulations of procedure and conduct of the business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang appointed the members for the Budget Estimate Committee to review the proposed expenditures on the projects and activities of the various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration which will get sanctioned after due deliberation during the forthcoming budget session of the Tibetan Parliament in March 2023.

The committee composed of Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang, Tsering Lhamo, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Tsering Yangchen, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong met with the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker at 9:30 am today to seek the requisite guidance and commenced with the execution of their allotted tasks after unanimously appointing Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang as the Chairperson and Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo as the Secretary of the committee.

The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will submit a revised consolidated budget proposal before the 14th of March 2023 to the Tibetan Parliament Secretariat.