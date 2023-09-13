Committee concludes reviewing the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor General for 2022-2023

Dharamshala: A committee appointed to review the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor-General for the fiscal year 2022-2023 concluded today on 13th September 2023. The committee consisting of Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo (Chair), Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar from the Department of Religion and Culture, and Deputy Secretary Dawa from the Department of Education has successfully reviewed the financial accounts of the centre and branch offices of the Auditor General.

Commencing on the 2nd May 2023, the committee successfully completed the allotted task of reviewing the financial accounts of the center and branch offices of the Auditor General in 4 months and 11 days. The committee had made inquiries by summoning the relevant staff several times.

After completing individually assigned tasks, the members of the committee today presented the reviewed report to the Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.