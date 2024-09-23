Committee Meets to Review Financial Accounts of the Auditor General’s Office for 2023-2024

Dharamshala: A committee met today, September 23, 2024, to review the financial accounts of the Auditor General’s office for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The committee was appointed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on September 16, 2024, as per the budget rules.

The committee consists of Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen, Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar from the Department of Religion and Culture, and Deputy Secretary Dawa from the Department of Education.

Before beginning their review, committee members consulted with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang for guidance.

The committee unanimously elected Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen as Chair and Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar as Secretary.