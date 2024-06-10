Committee to Review the Rules and Regulation of Parliamentary Procedure and Conduct of the Business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 4th June 2024: Following the decision taken by the 7th session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a committee has convened to review ‘the Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile,’ regarding the rules on the removal of the dignitaries of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The committee, comprised of parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten, Karma Gelek, and Tenzin Jigdal, has unanimously selected Dorjee Tseten as chair and Karma Gelek as secretary.

Prior to embarking on their assigned duties, committee members, appointed by the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, held a preliminary meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang to receive necessary guidance.

The committee will submit its report along with a draft proposing amendments to the aforementioned rules and regulations to the Tibetan parliamentary secretariat by the 6th of September 2024.