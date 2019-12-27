Conclusion of Successful Visitation Programme of Parliamentarians Dolma Tsering and Dhondup Tashi

Parliamentarians Dolma Tsering and Dhondup Tashi officially visited 11 Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers group under the jurisdiction of Chief Representative of Benguluru, as per the visitation/assessment programme to Tibetan Settlements, Tibetan Sweater Associations and Tibetan Communities. They visited Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada, Gundur, Amravati, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Godavari Khani, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Hyderabad and Secunderabad from November 12 to 27, 2019. The visit concluded successfully on November 29.

Parliamentarians departed from their respective places and met in Delhi on 13 November. In the evening of the same day, they departed to Vishakapatnam.

From 14 to 26 November, Parliamentarians met Police Commissioner of Amravati, District Commissioner of Amravati, Vijaywada Former MLA Shri. Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLA Shri. Malladi Vishunu, Municipal Commissioner of Vijaywada Shri. V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Police Commissioner of Satyanarayanapuram, Former MLA of East Warangal, Shri. Narendar Nannapunine, Additional Commissioner of Warangal Municipal Corporation Shr. Shahid Masood, Mayor of Warangal Shri. Gunda Prakash Rao, Congress Party Former MLA Shri. Boddyreddy Prabhakar, Commissioner of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Shri. Bonagiri Srinivas, Mayor of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Shri. Jail Rajamani, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Shri. V. Satyanarayana, Circle Inspector, Councillor Shri. Mahakali Swami, Auto Union Shri. Go pal Rao and Gandhi Sir, General Manager Shri. K. Sreenivasa Rao, Deputy Manager and Estate Manager of Singareni Collieries Company, Commissioner of Mancherial Municipal Corporation Smt. G. Swarupa Rani, Principal and Head Master of Zela Parishad Boy’s High School of Mancherial, Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police, Deputy Traffic Police Commissioner of Mancherial, Ramadundam MLA Shri. Korukanti, District Collector of Karimnagar Shri. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shri. G. Venugopal Reddy, Town Police Station Sub. Inspector and Traffic Police Commissioner of Karimnagar, Nizamabad District Collector Shri. M.R.M. Rao(IAS), Nizamabad Police Commissioner Shri. Kartikeya, Nizamabad Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Shri. D. John Samson, Professor of Indian History of Jawahalal Nehru University and Tibetan Religion & Culture Reasercher Dr. MN Rajesh, a long time and ardent supporter Smt. Anjana Reddy, Secunderabad Police Commissioner Smt. Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad Assistant Police Commissioner Smt. N. Shreya Traffic.

During their meeting with the above dignitaries, Parliamentarians thanked them for facilitating permission for Tibetans during their winter business and requested to help them in future as well. Dignatiries gave their assurance to assist Tibetans and some of them conveyed to meet them directly incase of difficulties in future.

Above that Parliamentarians addressed Tibetan sweater sellers settled in the above mentioned places followed by Questions and Answers session. They even tour to the respective Tibetan markets.

On the last day of the visit, Parliamentarians directed and forwarded Secretary of Bangalore Chief Representative Office to follow up on the different difficulties and problems of Tibetan sweater sellers in those areas where they visited and to coordinate and correspond with the respective officials on getting permissions for Tibetan markets on time. After that, they were warmly escorted by Secretary of Bangalore Chief Representative Mr. Karma Gelek, Coordinator Tsultrim and Representative of Tibetan market Mr. Kalsang to the departure station. In the evening around 9 o’clock, they reached Delhi and thus successfully concluded their visitation programme.

During the official visitation programme, Parliamentarians had gathered many suggestions from Tibetan people and respective Local Officials and conveyed eight talks. Parliametarian Dolma Tsering focussed her talk on the policy of Middle Way Approach, Third Special General Meeting. While Parliamentarian Dhondup Tashi emphasized on the untiring services of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the ongoing critical situation inside Tibet.

The visitation programme successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public and schools and thereby, Parliamentarians will chronicle the matters and will forward to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.