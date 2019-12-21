Conclusion of Successful Visition Programme of Tibetan Parliamentarians

Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang and Parliamentarian Tashi Dhondup successfully concluded their official visit to Darjeeling, Sonada, Mirik, Kurseong and Ghum from 29th November to 9th December 2019 as per the visitation and assessment programme to Tibetan Settlements and Communities.

After visitinig Mirik and Ghum as per the official visitation programme, on 5 December, a public gathering comprising of 70 people was organised by Darjeeling Tibetan Settlement Office at their meeting hall where Parliamentarians after their talk, responded to the queries asked by the people. After that, they had a meeting with the local dignitaries of Darjeeling and also had a meeting with the board member of Charkpori Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute. Parliamentarians then met Former MLA and Current Chairman of the West Bengal District Development Board, Mr. Amar Singh Rai, at Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture. Parliamentarians introduced him the new Tibetan Settlement Officer of Darjeeling and apprised him about Tibet and Tibetan situation. Later they presented him the souvenier of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and requested him in getting an appointment of West Bengal Chief Minister for Home Minister of Central Tibetan Administration in regard to the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy 2014, to which Mr. Amar Singh accepted the request.

On 6 December, Sonada Tibetan Settlement officer facilitated Parliamentarians a visit tour in Sonada Sambhota School. Thereafter, a public meeting was held with Tibetans and Parliamentarians answered the questions asked by them. After that, they paid a visit to Samdup Dhargye Choeling Monastery and to Sambhota Sonada School’s boys and girls’ hostels which is managed by Sonada Tibetan Co-operative Society. Later at 3:00pm, they had a meeting with around 80 students of Sambhota schoool at Tibetan Cooperative Society’s community hall and visited to Kiwi plantation area.

Parliamentarians departed Darjeeling on 7 December to Kurseong and hold a public address to Tibetans followed by Questios & Answers session. With this last leg of visit, they departed via Bagdora to their respective places.

During this official visitation programme, Parliamentarians had gathered many suggestions from Tibetan people and Tibetan students, had two public meetings and conveyed six talks. Parliametarians mainly focussed their talks on the guidelines of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the ongoing critical situation inside Tibet, Tibetan issue on international platfrom, importance of democratic polity and the significance of Tibetan people’s accountability in it, responsibilities of every Tibetan people in exile with regard to the issue of Tibet, protection of Tibetan languauge which is the basic of Tibetan identity and responsibilites of each & every Tibetans to contribute towards the betterment of the Tibetan communities.

The visitation programme succefully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public and schools and thereby, Parliamentarians will chronicle the matters and will forward to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.