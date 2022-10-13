CTA delegation concludes program in Germany, heads to Belgium

Frankfurt, 13th October 2022: A high-level delegation of the Central Tibetan Administration led by Sikyong Penpa Tsering including DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma, and a Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Konchok Yangphel, Ratsa Sonam Norbu, Ngodup Dorjee, and Tsering Yangchen along with Interim Secretary Tenzin Legdup of Dept of Finance (CTA) successfully concluded their official engagements in Germany and leaves for Belgium continuing their official visitation in Europe.

The delegation, on the 11th of October, attended a conference called Reshape Europe-but how? organized by FNF at AXICA Kongress Hall, and had a discussion on Tibet-related matters over lunch.

In the afternoon, the delegation consisting of Sikyong, DIIR Kalon, Tibetan parliamentarians, and the Interim Secretary of Dept of Finance received an audience with Dagyab Kyabgon Rinpoche, and met with the members of the International Campaign for Tibet Germany and Tibet Initiative, in Berlin. The members of the delegation were briefed on the evolution of the German Tibet House by Dagyab Kyabgon Rinpoche, the Director of the Tibet House.

Following that, the CTA delegation had a meeting with H.E Dr. Shieh Jhy-Wey, the Taiwanese Representative to Germany, in Berlin.

On the next day, the delegation met with German Parliamentarians Michael Brand and Klaus-Peter Willsch and visited the Goethe-Gymnasium School as part of their first engagement in Frankfurt. The visit also included interactions with the students.

In the afternoon, they also visited the Frankfurt City Council, offices, and historic St. Paul’s church. They also visited the Deutsche Bundesbank (Reserve Bank of Germany) and met with officials and dignitaries there. They had construction discussions on varied issues.

The CTA delegation concluded its information visiting tour to Germany with a visit to Tibethaus Deutschland in Frankfurt and left for Belgium in the early morning of the next day.