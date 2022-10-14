CTA delegation pays courtesy calls on MEPs, Officials in Brussel

Brussels: The CTA delegation led by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma and Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Konchok Yangphel, Ratsa Sonam Norbu, Ngodup Dorjee, and Tsering Yangchen arrived in Brussels on 13th October, 2022.

As part of the first engagement, the delegation attended a welcome lunch with Mr. Jules Maaten, Regional Head, FNF; Dr Katalin Cseh, Vice Chair of Renew Europe; Member of EP’s Committee on Foreign Affairs & Subcommittee on Human Rights; and James Moran, Associate Senior Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies. During the lunch, the delegation briefed them on Tibet’s issue and answered questions asked by them.

In the afternoon, the CTA delegation had a courtesy meeting with MEP Mikuláš Peksa, President of the Tibet Interest Group, MEP Ausra Maldeikiene, MEP Petras Austrevicius, and officials at the European Parliament. The Tibetan parliamentary delegation presented the MEPs with the appeal letter of the TPiE.

At 4:30 pm, the delegation met with Alessandro Chiocchetti, Head of the Cabinet of the President of the European Parliament at a hall of the Parliament. During their interaction, the delegation briefed him of the repressive policies forced on Tibetans by the Chinese government and discussed ways the European Union can support the Tibetan cause. Mr. Alessandro Chiocchetti showed great interest in the issue of Tibet and informed their wish of inviting His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the parliament.

And at around 6:30 pm, the President and the Vice-President of Netherland Tibetan Association paid a visit to the Office of Tibet, Brussels, and apprised their programs to the delegation. Over the dinner with representatives from 12 countries including Germany, Netherland, Belgium, Hungary, France, Ukraine, and others, they had discussion on the issue of Tibet.