Delegation of International Campaign for Tibet visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Dharamshala, 24th April 2023: A delegation of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) led by its President Tenchoe Gyatso visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile this afternoon.

The delegation consisting of board members and staff of the ICT met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and discussed varied issues of common interest.

During their meeting with the Deputy Speaker, the members of the ICT introduced themselves and shared their experiences of getting introduced to the Tibetan cause for the first time in their respective lives.

Stating that their visit to the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is an emotional reunion, the delegates applauded the transparency and dedication of the CTA and the Tibetan diaspora in furthering the just cause of Tibet.

Welcoming the visiting guests, the Deputy Speaker expressed her pleasure of receiving the members of the ICT and said that their visit to the Tibetan Parliament and consistent support for the just cause of Tibet give Tibetans the courage to continue the fight for Tibet.

Sharing her personal journey as a teacher for 26 years, followed by her election to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Deputy Speaker shared her experience of serving the community and said, “Irrespective of our positions, we are at the service of the common cause of Tibet with a strong dedication & commitment and with some enormous challenges ahead in our striving.”

The Deputy Speaker also briefed the ICT members on the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, starting from the democratization of the Tibetan polity which had long been an aspiration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, initiating the reforms in Tibet by His Holiness, to the devolvement of His political authorities, and others.

The meeting proceeded with an interactive Q&A session discussing varied issues including election in exile, Tibetan voluntary contribution, uniqueness of Tibetan democracy, contemporary challenges of the TPiE, revival of INPaT, and other pressing issues related to Tibet.

The Deputy Speaker urged the guests to take a stand and speak on the declared intent of China to appoint the next His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the most pressing issue today which is sending nearly a million Tibetan children into colonial boarding schools to indoctrinate them with Chinese communist ideologies.

Finally, the Deputy Speaker applauded the commendable work of the ICT in campaigning for Tibet and extended her heartfelt gratitude to the ICT and its members for their dedication and consistency.

The members of the ICT were presented with mementos and Tibet-related books, followed by an exclusive tour of the Parliament Hall.