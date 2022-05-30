Delegations of Indian Joint Steering Committee (JSC) and Joint Working Group (JWG) Visit Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Delegations of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) and the Joint Working Group (JWG) of the Indian government paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 28th May 2022. The Indian delegates have visited Dharamshala for the 20th Meeting of JWG/JSC between India and Bangladesh on cooperation in the Power Sector. The members of the committees were warmly received by the Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Ms. Dolma Tsering Teykhang, at the Parliamentary Secretariat at around 4 pm.

The Deputy Speaker briefed them on the democratization process of Tibetan polity elucidating on the evolution, formation, composition, and functioning of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile while touring the Parliament Hall.

Before thanking the Indian government and people for supporting Tibet’s issue and for hosting His Holiness the Dalai Lama led exiled Tibetans in India for more than six decades, the Deputy Speaker updated the Indian government officials on the current critical situation inside Tibet including the self-immolation of Tibetans, forced colonial boarding school system, environmental destruction, human rights violations, and many more.

The Indian delegates reassured their commitment to Tibet’s issue especially on the environmental degradation happening at the roof of the world affecting the global climate at large. The Indian officials also asked questions on the election process of the Central Tibetan Administration, on the role of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and many others which were duly explained by the Deputy Speaker.