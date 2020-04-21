Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok offers condolence over the demise of CM Yogi Adityanath’s father

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok offers his deepest condolence on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans in and outside of Tibet to CM Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh at the demise of his father late Shri Anand Bisht, who passed away at the age of 89 on 20 April 2020 in AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi.

In the condolence letter, Deputy Speaker wrote, “The loss of father is heart-wrenching and creates a void that can not be filled by anyone yet you continue to take responsibilities as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, during this urgent situation in India and especially in Uttar Pradesh created by the Wuhan-originated COVID-19.”

“We admire you for your leadership and altruistic thought showed during this Pandemic for prioritizing people of the state over the most sorrowful passing of your father. You did not take part in the last rites of your late father to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat Coronavirus pandemic in the state. Protecting and serving people during the despairing moment of the demise of the father is commendable which everyone cannot do,” he wrote.

“We will remember your late father in our thoughts and pray that the divine soul of the departed rest in peace.”

Deputy Speaker concluded writing, “We wish you the very best as you continue with your utmost dedication and commitment towards serving the people of your state as the Chief Minister.”

