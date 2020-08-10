Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok partakes in Plantation Program

Deputy Speaker planting a sapling at Variksh Bandhu

Dharamsala: In accordance with the invitation proffered, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phunstok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile partakes in a plantation program (VARIKSH BANDHU) as it’s special guest which was organized by Himalaya Pariwar, Himachal Pradesh to save and protect our nature and environment on 8th August, 2020 at Govt. Circuit House, Sarah road, Chilgari, Dharamshala.

The plantation program i.e. Variksh Bandhu started with Hindu rituals in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Rakesh Pathania, Minister for Forest of Himachal Pradesh; Special Guest Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile; special invitee Shri Devinder Ji, Vibhag Pracharak of RSS; Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs); Tibetan Settlement Officer of Dharamsala; heads of the Tibetan NGOs based in Dharamsala; and members of the Himalaya Pariwar. Followed by plantation of saplings by the chief guest, the special guest, and other guests.

Deputy Speaker greeted and invited Shri Rakesh Pathania, Minister for Forest of Himachal Pradesh to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in near future. Deputy Speaker also met Himachal Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur at the Govt. Circuit House.