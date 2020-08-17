Deputy Speaker along with two Standing Committee Members attends 74th Independence Day celebration of India

Chief Guest Shri Vipin Parmar along with Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay and Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok

Dharamsala: The local administration of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh organized a ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of India’s Independence Day at Police Ground, Lower Dharamsala at 10:50 am on 15th August 2020.

In accordance with the invitation sent by the Kangra administration of Himachal Pradesh, Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), Kalon Karma Yeshi of Department of Finance of the CTA, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende (Members of the Standing Committee of the TPiE), and Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa (Member of the Standing Committee of the TPiE) attended the ceremony as guests. The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Shri Vipin Parmar, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and other guests were MLA Vishal Nehria from Dharamsala, and DC Rakesh Kumar Prajapati of Kangra District.

The Chief Guest Shri Vipin Parmar addressed the gathering after the Indian National flag hoisting ceremony. Followed by cultural performances by the local Indians and artists of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phunstok greeted the Chief Guest Shri Vipin Parmar, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly with a traditional Tibetan scarf. After the ceremony, the Deputy Speaker along with the Parliamentarians met with Shri Vipin Parmar. Likewise, they also met Shri Vishal Nehria, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Dharamsala, and invited him to Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in the near future.

Parliamentarians Geshe Lharmapa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and Speaker Vipin Parmar greeting each other at the ceremony

Speaker Vipin Parmar with Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharmapa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa



Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with a guest and Parliamentarians Geshe Lharmapa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa