Deputy Speaker along with two Standing Committee members meets Tibet Supporter Shri Jai Ram Sharma

Dharamsala: In order to show respect and gratitude to Shri Jai Ram Sharma, a long time Tibet supporter who has been supporting Tibetan cause for more than thirty years, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Standing Committee members Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Ngawang Tharpa officially attended a ceremonial event of Shri Jai Ram Sharma’s son on 9 August 2020 at Mcleod Ganj.

As India has a tradition of inviting guests at the religious festivals, birthdays, retirements, and, weddings, Tibetan Parliamentarians were also invited to a ceremonial event by the Tibet supporter Shri Jai Ram Sharma. Deputy Speaker along with the Parliamentarians expressed their gratitude to Shri Jai Ram Sharma and his family for supporting Tibetan cause for such a long time. In response, he and his family appreciated and expressed immense happiness for the Tibetan Parliamentarians’ presence at the ceremony.