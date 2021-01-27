Deputy Speaker Attends 72nd Republic Day Celebration of India in Dharamshala

Dharamsala: As per the invitation proffered from district administration of Dharamsala, Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and Kalon Karma Yeshi attended the celebration of 72nd Republic Day of India on 26 January 2021, held at Police ground, Lower Dharamsala.

The Republic Day celebration was attended by the Chief Guest Shri Vipin Parmar, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and others guests including Shri Kishan Kapor, Lok Sabha Parliament Member from Kangra and Chamba; Shri Vishal Nehria, MLA Dharamsala; Shri Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, DC of Kangra; and other officials.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial Park, Kacheri to offer tribute to the brave martyrs of the country before the actual celebration began at the police ground. The Deputy Speaker was received by the President and Vice President of the ex army association there. The Deputy Speaker urged the Vice President K.C Thakur to set up a Tibet support group of ex armies in the near future.

The Republic Day celebration began at the police ground in Lower Dharamsala with unfurling of the Indian national flag by the Chief Guest, followed by a parade procession by the police contingent, and Chief Guest’s address. Likewise, social service providers including the Tibetan Settlement Officer of Dharamsala were honoured for their selfless services during the difficult times of pandemic caused by the Wuhan originated COVID-19.

The Chief Guest Shri Vipin Parmar, Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Paljor Kalon of CTA, and other guests drew winners from the lottery raffle box, organized by the Red Cross Society, Kangra, a voluntary humanitarian organization to protect human life and health based in India. Followed by presentation of cultural performances.

The Deputy Speaker on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile greeted the Chief Guest Shri Vipin Parmar, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with traditional Tibetan scarf and a Buddha’s Thangka, on Himachal Pradesh’s golden jubilee of statehood and the 72nd Republic Day of India.

After the official ceremony, the Deputy Speaker met with the Speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha and requested him to establish a Tibet support group of Himachal Pradesh Members of Legislative Assembly in the forthcoming State Assembly Session. In response, the Speaker suggested the Deputy Speaker assign a delegation of Tibetan Parliament members to visit Shimla during the session. He promised to discuss the same with the Chief Minister and other officials of ruling and opposition parties of Himachal Pradesh. The Deputy Speaker then presented a Hindi translated book of ‘The political History of Tibet’ and briefed the Speaker on the content of that book. The Deputy Speaker then met Shri Rajesh Prajapati, DC of Kangra, and urged him on facilitating street lights from Men-Tsee-Khang to Jogiwara as there is always risk of bear attacks around the area in early mornings and evenings. The DC promised to look into the matter.

Thereafter, the Deputy Speaker met Shri Kishan Kapor, Lok Sabha Parliament Member from Kangra and Chamba and invited him to attend the upcoming budget session of Tibetan Parliament from 15 to 31 March 2021, and the MP accepted the invitation.