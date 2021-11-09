Deputy Speaker Attends Former Army Major General G.D Bakshi’s Book Launch and Talk on Tibet.

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended Veteran Army Major General G. D. Bakshi’s book launch and talk on Tibet organized by the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch yesterday at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA).

The Deputy Speaker in her keynote speech on ‘Indo, Tibet, China; a new perspective of 2021’, said that the invasion of Tibet by China is the root cause of the border dispute between India and China before that independent Tibet served as a buffer state between them. “Tibet is the center of this whole scenario, without addressing the critical situation of Tibet this dispute will not resolve,” said the Deputy Speaker.

Shedding some light on the current critical situation of Tibet, the Dy Speaker mentioned that Tibet has a written history of over 2000 years and was an independent nation before China’s occupation. She said, “since Tibet had no representation in the UN, the world watched the occupation of Tibet like a mere spectator and let China occupy, invade, and destroy Tibet,” she asked if we could bring positive changes in the lives of the Tibetans living in Tibet as Tibetans living in the free world are their spokespersons. She also asked Tibetans to garner more support from the international community to pressurize China on the global platform.

Sympathizing the self-immolations of 155 Tibetans in Tibet, the Dy Speaker explained the dire situation of the Tibetans inside Tibet without any basic human rights and said, “This (self-immolation) without any hatred toward Chinese and yearning for the return of His Holiness to Tibet is the highest form of sacrifice from the Buddhist perspective. They are offering their body in flame with compassion in heart.” She further said that the Chinese government without addressing the root problem always has an easy way out by putting the blame on His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Moreover, the Chinese government without settling the real issue continues to strengthen its atrocious policies and has even criminalized the possession of His Holiness’s photo.

Tibet being the source of major rivers of the world, the Dy Speaker explained the importance of the Tibetan plateau from the environmental perspective and said that China has built the highest numbers of dams aiming to control the world by weaponizing the water resource. She criticized China’s absence in the COP26 and the spread of Covid-19 which originated in China. She further said that China was installing 5G tower on Mt. Everest while the world was fighting the hardships caused by Covid-19. It is such hypocrisy of the Chinese government for labeling baseless criticisms on His Holiness the Dalai Lama and at the same time wanting to interfere in the reincarnation procedure of His Holiness and grab His institution. Even after 60 years of Tibet’s occupation, China has failed to win the heart of Tibetans because His Holiness remains the irreplaceable jewel in the heart of every Tibetan.

Shri Sanjay Prashar lauded the courage of Tibetans and spoke on the need of exposing the expansionist policy of China and the destruction caused by the China-originated covid-19. While Major General G.D. Bakshi explained how he was introduced to Tibetans and Tibet’s issue and applauded how Tibetans fought against the communist government of China. Highlighting the importance of rivers that flow from Tibet, he claimed that if any war happens in the future, it will be on the water.

The program was attended by the Chief Guests Former Army Major General G.D Bakshi, Shri Sanjay Prashar, Special Guest Dy. Speaker Dolma Tsering, Parliamentarian Dawa Tsering, heads of NGOs, and the general public. Dy Speaker Dolma Tsering presented a thangka painting of Green Tara to Former Army Major General G.D Bakshi, while Former President of Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association Shri Ajay Singh Mankotia presented a thangka painting of buddha to Shri Sanjay Prashar. The Dy Speaker was presented with books authored by Major G.D Bakshi and in return, the Dy Speaker also presented books published by the Tibetan Parliament to Major G.D Bakshi and Shri Sanjay Prashar.