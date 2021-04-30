Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Former Indian Attorney General Shri Soli Sorabjee

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of all the Tibetans living across the world, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Shri Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General and eminent jurist of India, who breathed his last today at the age of 91.

In a letter addressed to late Shri Soli’s daughter, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “It is with immense sadness that we learned the demise of your father Honourable Late. Shri Soli Sorabjee, who was an Indian Jurist and a Former Attorney General for India.”

“Shri. Soli Sorabjee was a renowned human rights lawyer and was also involved in many cases defending the fundamental rights, freedom of speech and expression, for which he was later honoured with India’s most prestigious Award “the Padma Vibhushan Award” in March 2002. He will always be remembered as a legend not just for his outstanding service to the nation and people of India but also for his great service in defending the fundamental rights and human rights at international level. He was also a prolific writer on the issues of protection of human rights, upholding constitutional law and freedom of speech and expression.”

“Shri. Soli Sorabjee remains one of the significant and prolonged supporters who immensely contributed and supported the cause of Tibet. He constantly participated in various events and panel discussions related to the political issues of Tibet and also gave speeches on Tibet’s issues manifesting his solidarity and support for Tibet and Tibetan people. He also played a pivotal role as a political advisor to the Tibetans. Furthermore, as a creative writer, he published numerous articles related to the issues of Tibet. He was the patron of the foundation for the Non Violence alternative and in 2014, Shri. Soli ji along with the executive members of the foundation had the privilege to audience and interact with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.”

“We express our hearty gratitude to the Shri. Soli ji for his longstanding selfless service for the Tibet cause and the Tibetan society. On behalf of all the Tibetans living all over the world, I personally would like to extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to your beloved family members and his colleagues.”

