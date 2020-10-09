Deputy Speaker condoles demise of mother of CMD ‘Himachal Abhi Abhi’

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok offered his condolence on the demise of Late Mrs. Urmil Sharma, mother of Chief Managing Director of Multi-Media Company ‘Himachal Abhi Abhi’ Dr. Rajesh Sharma.

The Deputy Speaker in the condolence letter written to Dr. Rajesh wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your beloved mother Urmil Sharma. On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I would like to pay my condolences.”

“Your family respects and revere His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama deeply. You also had the honour of inviting His Holiness the Dalai Lama as the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony of your media network offices and to seek His Holiness’ blessing.”

“Through your media network, news and information related to Tibet are widely shared and known by the people especially amongst the Hindi readers. We are grateful that your media platform is helping us to educate and inform so many people about what is going on inside Tibet and in exile through both print and broadcast media. So I would like to express our gratitude to the whole media company.”

“Once again, On behalf of all the Tibetans, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.”