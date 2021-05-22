Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Shri Sundarlal Bahuguna

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Shri Sundarlal Bahuguna, a pioneer of the Chipko movement and eminent environmentalist.

In a letter written to Smt Vimla Bahuguna, wife of late Shri Sundarlal, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “It is with immense grief that we share the sad news of the demise of your beloved husband Honourable Late. Shri Sundarlal Bahuguna. He was a noted environmentalist, a Gandhian and a Padma Vibhushan Awardee.”

“Shri Sundarlal ji was an ecological activist who spent his life protesting against the destruction of the forest and Himalayan mountains. He was a pioneer of the Chipko movement against deforestation in the 1970’s, also spearheaded the Anti-Tehri Dam movement starting 1980s, to early 2004. He worked tirelessly towards the preservation of forest and the Himalayan Mountains which resulted in then Prime Minister banning cutting of trees for 15 years. Shri Sundarlal ji will always be remembered for his outstanding service to the nation and the people of India.”

“Shri Sundarlal ji had the honour to audience with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama several times where he expressed his reverence towards His Holiness. The demise of Shri Sundarlal is not just a monumental loss to the nation and people of India but also to us Tibetans.”

“Shri Sundarlal ji, remains one of the significant and staunch supporters who immensely supported the just cause of Tibet. He participated in numbers of political campaigns related to Tibet’s issue and also attended several conferences concerning the environment of Tibet. I personally had the privilege to meet him in Delhi during the environmental base conference in 1999. He was a panellist during a conference on Tibet’s environment organised by Tibet Parliamentary and Policy research centre (TPPRC) along with India International Centre (IIC). Numerous articles related to the environment and the political issues of Tibet were also published by him. I take this time to express my gratitude to Shri Sundarlal ji for his outstanding selfless service and support to the Tibet issue and Tibetan people.”

“On behalf of all the Tibetans living all over the world, I would like to express my earnest and heartfelt condolences to your beloved family members, and his disciple. May God give you, your family and all his disciples the strength to face this unbearable loss. I pay my respect to the departed soul and his gentle soul may rest in peace.”

Download (PDF, 929KB)