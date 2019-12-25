Deputy Speaker Congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand Chief Minister

Dharmashala: On behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren for being elected as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the second term.

In the letter, Deputy Speaker expressed, ” In November 2018, Tibetan Parliamentary delegation had the privilege to meet you and we are very thankful for your assurance to support the just cause of Tibet. We are genuinely thankful to you and the State government of Jharkhand for their constant support and assistance towards Tibetans in Jharkhand with their winter sweater selling business.”

Moreover, he wrote, ” We are grateful to the Government and the people of India for being an amiable host and for their constant and eternal support towards the cause of Tibet for the last 60 years”.

Hemant Soren is likely to take oath as Chief Minister on 27 December, 2019.

Download (PDF, 433KB)