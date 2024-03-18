Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang addresses the 41st anniversary of U-Tsang Cholkha

Dharamshala: The 41st anniversary of the U-Tsang Cholkha was commemorated earlier this morning at the U-Tsang Cholkha hall in McLeod Ganj on March 16, 2024. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Chief Guest Geshe Lhakdor, Director of the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA), and Special Guest Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang. Additionally, parliamentarians from the U-Tsang province, representatives from Tibetan NGOs, and members of the general public were present to mark the occasion.

With the lighting of butter lamp by the Chief Guest and the Special Guest, the event began with singing of Tibetan national anthem, followed by serving of Dresil (Sweetened butter rice), and observation of a minute of silence to honour the brave Tibetan martyrs, to show solidarity with the Tibetans in Dege who are in critical situation, and to mourn the sad demise of Kasur Tsewang Choegyal Tethong and former TSJC’s Tibetan Supreme Justice Commissioner and former TPiE Deputy Speaker Lobsang Dhargyal.

In her address to the gathering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang conveyed heartfelt greetings on the 41st anniversary of the U-Tsang Cholkha. She provided a brief overview of the inception of the U-Tsang Cholkha, highlighting the pivotal role played by the U-Tsang association of Kalimpong in laying its foundation. Teykhang also commended the efforts of the elder generation of the association for their tireless dedication in nurturing the idea to fruition. She expressed gratitude for their invaluable contributions, underscoring the importance of their hard work in shaping the trajectory of the U-Tsang Cholkha.

Speaking on the critical situation within Tibet under Chinese occupation, the Deputy Speaker cautioned against the proliferation of online rumors aimed at sowing discord within the community. Instead, she emphasized the importance of collective action towards restoring freedom in Tibet.

Reflecting on the visionary plans of the association’s founding members, the Deputy Speaker recounted their aspirations to establish an association representing all three Tibetan provinces at the very location where the U-Tsang Cholkha hall stands today, underscoring their noble vision of a united Tibet.

Given the significant population of exiles from the U-Tsang province, the Deputy Speaker urged the Central Executive Committee of the U-Tsang Cholkha to empower the younger generation to carry forward the Tibetan struggle. She commended the association’s forthcoming initiative to organize a youth conference, recognizing it as a vital step in this direction.

Furthermore, addressing the plight of Tibetan children in colonial schools within Tibet, where they are denied the right to learn their language, culture, and religion, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the profound psychological space intrusion on these children, which erodes their Tibetan memories and stressed the importance of preserving Tibetan heritage and identity among today’s youth in the face of such challenges. She appealed that since unity is indispensable for our struggle, all must keep in heart the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and pay heed to what they say.

The association of U-Tsang Cholkha was established on 16th March 1983 in exile.