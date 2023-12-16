Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Addresses the Closing Ceremony of UTCV

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile delivered a keynote address at the closing ceremony of Upper Tibetan Children Village on December 18, 2023.

As the honored Chief Guest, Deputy Speaker Teykhang provided valuable insights into the purpose of the closing ceremony. In her address, she offered essential guidance to the teachers, staff, and students of the school’s ninth and tenth classes.

Addressing the gathering with warmth, the Deputy Speaker shared her profound insights drawn from her roles as a teacher, a mother, and the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

She emphasized the unique and crucial bond between teachers and students, underscoring the significance of this relationship in fostering the all-round development of children. Deputy Speaker Teykhang also highlighted the TCV’s commendable approach of not only delivering high-quality education but also prioritizing the cultivation of a sense of home and family, contributing to the holistic development of the students.

The Deputy Speaker motivated the teachers, emphasizing the importance of nurturing students into confident and capable individuals with peaceful and affectionate approaches. She underscored the distinctive features of the Tibetan education system, which places a strong emphasis on fostering the all-round development of students within a nurturing and thriving environment.

Addressing various facets of social media, she illuminated the advantages and disadvantages of the diverse information accessible on the internet, emphasizing the importance of acquiring the skills to discern between them. Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker offered counsel to parents, urging them to create an environment that fosters motivation among students.

While emphasizing the students’ gratitude for the privilege of receiving a quality education, blessed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, she also brought to their attention the distressing situation in Tibet. This includes the concerning practice of coercing children as young as four into colonial boarding schools, where they are denied their inherent right to study their own language, culture, and religion.

She also highlighted the significance of Tibetan plateau and its rivers to the South Asian countries including India, Nepal, and other neighboring countries of Tibet while informing the gathering about the Deputy Speaker led delegation of the standing committee’s effort in enhancing the significance of Tibetan plateau and its rivers to the Indian lawmakers especially from North and North Eastern states of India during their recently held advocacy program in Delhi.

Emphasizing the need for unity amongst Tibetans, she talked about the sacrifice of 157 Tibetan self-immolations in Tibet and the responsibilities shouldered by Tibetan children in diaspora. Finally, the Deputy Speaker concluded her address by praying for a long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, reunion of Tibetans inside and outside of Tibet, and best wishes for the students.