Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin to visit Gangtok

Dharamsala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin are visiting Gangtok in Sikkim to conduct a five-day workshop on ‘Strengthening of Democracy at the Grass-root level to the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly’ from October 17-21, 2022 to the members of Local Tibetan Assemblies, Settlement officers, and members of Regional Tibetan Freedom Movements of Gangtok, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Ravangla, and Sonada.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang is scheduled to leave for Gangtok via Delhi on 14th of October and parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin will leave for Gangtok from Siliguri on 15th of October. The Deputy Speaker will be back to Dharamsala on 26th of October 2022.