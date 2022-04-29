Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang applauds the dedication and sincere service of all the staff of Ngoenga School during its 22nd founding anniversary



Dehradun: The Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Mrs. Dolma Tsering Teykhang attended the “Gratitude to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the 22nd founding anniversary of Ngoenga school for the Tibetan Children with special needs” as the Chief guest at Dekyiling Potala community hall on 27th April 2022.

The event started with a detailed photo presentation/ exhibition by each department of Ngoenga School followed by singing of Tibetan and Indian National anthem. Thereafter the welcome speech and a brief introduction of Ngoenga School was given by the headmaster and the Director of Ngoenga School Mr. Nyima and Mrs Tashi Kunzom respectively.

The Deputy Speaker in her speech recalled how Ngoenga School came into being with the seed fund from His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Mentsekhang bringing the physically challenged children hidden at home into community space. She applauded the dedication and sincere service of all the staff of Ngoenga School in bringing smiles and happiness in the hearts of all the Children as per the wishes of His Holiness. She further added that true gratitude to His Holiness would be to follow his advice and try to implement them in our day to day life. His Holiness always emphasized on the inculcation of compassion, forgiveness, tolerance and warm heart to the most needy ones. She narrated how Lama Drom told a man reciting mantra, it is good to recite mantra but it would be better if you do religion. Religion is neither in the robe you wear nor what you do with your body but the essence of religion is changing your monkey mind. She encouraged all gathered for the event to the read the books like My Land and My people to know your root and urged all irrespective of any Cholkha to unite to shoulder the political responsibilities that is upon us towards our brothers and sisters in Tibet who are devoid of all basic human rights under totalitarian communist regime. In the end she said that the purpose of having the Ngoenga School event in Dikiling settlement is not only to bring awareness among Tibetan people about the disabilities in our community but also to show inclusiveness by the community. She appreciated all those who attended this event and hoped that more young Tibetans would join such events in future.

Mr. Palden Dhondup The Secretary, Department of Health CTA Mr. Palden Dhondup urged the audience to pay more attention to the four principle commitments of His Holiness and to pay gratitude to His Holiness all Tibetans must unite.

Dr. Himangshu Das, the Director of NIEPVD addressed the audience on “Importance of special school and inclusive education”. He stated that he would be looking forward to joining hands with either Central Tibetan Administration or any other Tibetan institute in improving efficiencies of the staff and also to improve the status of Special need childrens in the Tibetan society. He also expressed his gratitude and reverence to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Apart from Dehradun Tibetan Settlement officer Mr. Dhondup Gyalpo along with the local office bearers, Dr. Surendar- Head of Department of clinical psychology NIEPVD, Mrs. Ambika- Principal of Asha School, Mrs.Priyo Lall- Director, Raphael Center graced the occasion along the general public of Dekyiling Tibetan Settlement.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by headmaster Mr. Gangri Nyima of Ngoenga school followed by honouring all the guests with a Tibetan scarf and a souvenir.