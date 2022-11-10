Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang attends National Day Celebration of the Czech Republic

New Delhi: As per the invitation conferred by Her Excellency Mrs. Eliska Zigova-Ambassador of the Czech Republic Nation, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang attended the celebration of the National day of the Czech Republic and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Czech and the Republic of India on 8 November 2022 at the Embassy of the Czech Republic, New Delhi.

The event was graced with the presence of the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, ambassadors of different countries, Diplomats, senior government officials, and other various high-profile personnel under the auspices of Honorable ambassador Mrs. Eliska Eliska Zigova of the Czech Republic.

The evening began at 7 pm with a cocktail party and interaction among the dignitaries. At 8 pm national anthems of both countries were sung followed by briefing the audience on the historic and bilateral relations between the two countries by both the Excellencies.

During the course of interactions, the Deputy speaker met with a number of Ambassadors, the prominent among them were the acting ambassador of the United States, ambassadors of Taiwan, Switzerland, Finland, and Ireland, their staff, other governmental officials, and Strategic Risks management consultants. The evening concluded with Czech Jazz light music and dinner.