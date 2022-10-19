Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Calls on Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha

Gangtok, Sikkim: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, who is currently in Gangtok for the Local Tibetan Assembly workshop, paid a courtesy visit to Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, Educational Minister of Sikkim government, at his office on 18th Oct, 2022.

At the meeting, the Deputy Speaker extended her gratitude to the government of India, particularly to the government of Sikkim, for their longstanding support for the cause of Tibet and urged for the continuation of the same. She presented souvenirs to the Minister, including a book and factsheets on Tibet.

Over a brief encounter at the Minister’s office, the Deputy Speaker also exchanged greetings with a group of former Sikkim Ministers and MLAs, including former MP Shri. O.T. Lepcha, former Sikkim Minister Shri Sonam Dorjee Bhutia, former Sikkim Minister Shri Kunga Zangpo, former Sikkim Minister Shri Ran Bdr Subba, former Sikkim Minister Shri Arjun Kumar Gataney, former Sikkim Minister Shri Namkha Gyaltsen, former MLA Am Prasad Sharma, former MLA Shri Timothy Basnet, former MLA Shri Shyam Tradhan, and others.

During the visit, the Deputy Speaker was accompanied by Jinpa Phuntsok, Chairman of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly; Lhakpa Tsering, Settlement Officer of Gangtok and Tsephel, President of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress.