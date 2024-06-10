Deputy Speaker Congratulates Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang on State Assembly Election Victory

Dharamshala, 7th June 2024: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang congratulates Shri Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the victory in the State Assembly election.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world, I would like to congratulate you on your party’s success in the State Assembly election.”

“Your renewed mandate vividly demonstrates your leadership quality and the trust placed in you by your people. Your notable accomplishments and devoted service to India, particularly to the people of Sikkim, throughout the years, are praiseworthy.”

“The delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had the honour of meeting with you during our all India State- wise advocacy for your valuable support for the just cause of Tibet and the Tibetan community within the state.”

“We express our gratitude for your advocacy on behalf of Tibet and implore you to persist in your steadfast support.”

“I congratulate you once again and may your future endeavours to fulfil the aspirations of your people bear fruit to the best of your satisfaction.”