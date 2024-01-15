Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Congratulates Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the people of Tibet around the world extended her heartiest congratulations to President-elect Lai Ching-te on being elected as the President of Taiwan and to his Democratic People’s Party.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “Taiwan has consistently stood at the forefront in promoting democratic values and this election reiterated Taiwanese people’s deep commitment for democracy.”

And she further added, “In exile, democracy is the gift of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the people of Tibet. The Central Tibetan Administration and Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are the legitimate representatives and the voices of Tibet. We have worked closely with the Taiwan Democratic Foundation to learn from each other on our shared interest and we hope to further strengthen our ties through enhancing people-to-people connections in future.”

“Wishing you a very successful tenure in fulfilling the aspirations of your people”, concluded the Deputy Speaker.