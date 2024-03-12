Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang highlights upliftment of women on international women’s day celebration

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the 17th Parliament in Exile addressed the audience at the International Women’s Day celebration themed ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ organized by the Women’s Empowerment Desk, Department of Finance (CTA) on 8th March 2024.

In her greeting to everyone gathered for the International Women’s Day celebration, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that it is a day for introspection, urging each individual to contemplate what they can do to uplift women in society. Aligned with this year’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” the Deputy Speaker advised the audience to focus on investing in women’s education and health.

While discussing the role of women in the Tibetan diasporic community, the Deputy Speaker applauded women from diverse walks of life, acknowledging their valuable contributions to society. These contributions ranged from selling trinkets to caring for the elders of families and assuming leadership roles. Additionally, the Deputy Speaker highlighted how Tibetan women refugees have served as inspiration for Indian women in the region on their empowerment journey.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that the empowerment of women should commence with the upbringing of girls, urging the recognition of their skills and the bolstering of their confidence. She explained that girls, as they progress through different stages of growing up on their journey to womanhood, undergo various phases of emotional changes. Parents, she added, should understand and support these changes, recognizing the girls’ capabilities and instilling confidence in them as crucial aspects of empowering women.

Addressing the issue of sexual violence against women, the Deputy Speaker reiterated the Central Tibetan Administration’s zero-tolerance stance. She underscored that empowering women requires collective efforts from both men and women, especially in fostering a positive perspective of women in society.

The event was also graced by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Security Kalon (Minister) Dolma Gyari and Election and Public Service Commissioner Wangdue Tsering Pesur. And was joined by MP Michael Brand, a long-serving Member of the German Parliament and a profiled advocate on human rights, and Kai Muller, the executive director of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) in Germany, who are currently in Dharamshala to commemorate the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day.