Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang meets Australian Political Activist Drew Pavlou

Dharamshala: Australian Political Activist Mr. Drew Pavlou accompanied by Mr. Antony Small paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today and met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang. Mr. Pavlou and Mr. Small had a productive meeting discussing varied issues at length on their shared interest in human rights, advocacy, freedom, and others with the Deputy Speaker, followed by a tour of the parliament.

During her interactive session with the activist, the Deputy Speaker applauded his effort and enthusiasm in raising his voice against the Chinese government and advised him to be fearless and nonviolent in his inspirational activism.

Answering Mr. Drew’s queries, the Deputy Speaker explained the overall functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile including the enactment of rules and regulations for the Tibetan diaspora and outreaching world lawmakers to introduce the real situation of Tibet under Chinese rule.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated the need of making China accountable for the atrocities committed by the Chinese government in Tibet. She mentioned that Tibetans in Tibet are economically marginalized despite the infrastructural developments that are aimed to benefit only Hans.

As people of the world have seen the true color of China with the advent of Covid-19, people’s lives under Communist rule are still controlled and the supply chain of basic commodities in the country is also controlled under the pretext of the pandemic.

Speaking on the preservation of Tibetan heritage and the importance of the ecology of the Tibetan plateau, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that the resolution of Tibet’s issue is in the interest of the world and should be given utmost priority on the global platform.

Explaining why Tibetans inside Tibet are forced into the desperation of self-immolation, the Deputy Speaker clarified that with no space to show their dissent Tibetans inside Tibet are sacrificing their only lives without any ill will towards others and with the pure intention of bringing the world’s attention to the atrocities happening in Tibet.

Mr. Pavlou and Mr. Small expressed their happiness meeting with the Deputy Speaker and said that they were amazed to witness the commitment of the Tibetan people which encouraged him to amplify his activism.