Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Meets CEO of Zeropoint Rafal Rohozinski

Dharamshala: Rafal Rohozinski, the CEO of Zeropoint – a cyber security analytics group- visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and had a very productive meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang earlier today on digital security.

The Zeropoint has been supporting the Central Tibetan Administration’s digital security program.

As a part of the Zeropoint’s program with the Central Tibetan Administration, the CEO apprised the Deputy Speaker on its project of building and sustaining digital security for the CTA to protect Tibetan culture, language and identity and keep the momentum of the issue going.

Giving an example of the Estonian government’s e-governance, the Zeropoint CEO also clarified the Deputy Speaker’s questions on Cyber Star, malware risks, the need of a portal to check digital threats, etc.

The Deputy Speaker discussed strengthening the Tibetan Computer Resource Centre to guard the CTA and the Tibetan people on its digital transition with the expertise from Zeropoint and on encouraging constructive engagement from Tibetan diaspora.

As part of Sikyong’s digitalisation vision, the Deputy Speaker spoke about the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s vision of transiting to e-parliament and Tibetan parliamentary delegation’s visit to Himachal Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha regarding the same.

CEO Rafal Rohozinski was also taken on a tour of the parliament hall and briefed on TPiE’s evolution, composition, and functioning by the Deputy Speaker after presenting him with a book of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and a ceremonial scarf.