Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang pays courtesy call on Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti of Sikkim Legislative Assembly

Gangtok, Sikkim: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, on 20th October, paid a courtesy call on Shri Arun Kumar Upreti, the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, at the state’s legislative assembly.

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker apprised the Speaker of the critical situation inside Tibet and highlighted the environmental significance of the Tibetan plateau to Asian countries including India. She spoke on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile, the composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and others.

The Deputy Speaker extended her gratitude to India and its people for the unwavering support rendered towards the Tibetan diaspora while urging for the Speaker’s continued support. The Speaker was presented with a souvenir and a ceremonial scarf by the Deputy Speaker.

The Deputy Speaker was given a tour of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly by the Speaker and expressed his happiness over his meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

She was accompanied by Jinpa Phuntsok, Chairman of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly, Lhakpa Tsering, Settlement Officer of Gangtok, and Chungchung, member of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang is in Gangtok for the Local Tibetan Assembly workshop.

