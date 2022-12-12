Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Speaks at the special exhibition of ‘The Space of Memories’

Dharamshala: The inaugural ceremony of the special exhibition of the project “The Space of Memories” by AREF International Onlus in collaboration with the Tibet Museum of the Department of Information and International Relations of CTA was held at the Tibet Museum on 9th December 2022.

In the presence of the Chief Guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Special Guest Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Kalon Gyari Dolma of DoS, Secretaries of the Department of Home (DoH) and the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), and others, the inaugural ceremony started with the lighting of a butter lamp, cake cutting and opening of a special exhibition by the Chief Guest and the Special Guest.

Followed by the tour of the exhibition, there was an introduction to the Project by Marillia Bellaterra (President of AREF International Onlus) and sharing of experiences by Dr. Federico Petrozzi (Vice President of AREF International Onlus), Namgyal (In charge of Jampaling Elders), and Tsultrim Dorjee (Director of Tibetan Children’s Village School).

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, in her address, emphasized the importance of sharing individual stories. She spoke on the importance of storing and capturing memories, as just after birth a child grows to youth and then tends to grow old, human memory also undergoes the same process of growth, reaching a peak and then degradation.

In this digital world with information just a click away, both positive and negative will reach within no time to everyone with the internet connection. Information plays a key role in feeding the digital space with information has become a commodity. It has the power to do a lot of day-to-day planning of social welfare, economic prosperity, or war plan or to fight a cause.

“Therefore this Kashag led by honourable Sikyong is putting a lot of effort into collecting data to carry out its welfare projects in the Tibetan diaspora. So you see for efficient functioning proper information is a power of CTA while we are moving towards digital,” added the Deputy Speaker.

Speaking on the advantages of living in the technological era, the Deputy Speaker stressed the need to record and capture the memories of the first generation of Tibetans who had witnessed the exodus of the bloody occupation of Tibet and how they under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama undertook the rebuilding of now thriving Tibetan Community in exile.

Also stressing the need to record and capture every story of Tibetan struggle and Tibetan society irrespective of its nature and content, she added, “because this is our story and this information would be the force and the base of our voice for both digital and physical endeavour.”

Speaking on the political front, the Deputy Speaker added that Tibetans are in a state of exile living as refugees with Tibet being illegally and forcefully occupied by Communist China and our brothers and sisters are still reeling under the inhuman atrocities of short-sighted Chinese leadership.

The Deputy Speaker concluded by stressing on the need of documenting every memory of Tibetans, be it tears, pain, fears, or smiles, and advised the Tibetans to use the available technologies to spread awareness on Tibet to the world community.

She thanked and congratulated both Marilia and Dr. Federico, the President and the vice president of AREF international onlus for bringing the Space of Memories to the Tibetan Community. And also congratulated the Tibet Museum Director Tenzin Topden for this wonderful collaboration and for his recently started virtual pilgrimage.