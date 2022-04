On behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang will attend Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch’s Convention on Tibet Kailash Mukti Jan Sammelan in Lucknow, U.P. on 16th April 2022.

The Deputy Speaker will leave for Lucknow on the 15th April and will return on the 17th of this month.