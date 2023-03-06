Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang to visit Italy

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be officially visiting Rome, the capital of Italy, as the Chief Guest for the 64th commemoration of the Tibetan National Uprising Day against the Chinese occupation of Tibet themed ‘Europe Stands with Tibet’ on 10th March 2023.

Prior to the event on 9th March, the Deputy Speaker will also partake in a conference at Sala Nasiriya Senato, Upper Chamber of the Italian Parliament, alongside European politicians, scholars, and Tibet supporters, followed by other official engagements of meeting Tibet supporters.

The Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave Dharamshala for Italy via Delhi on 7th March.