Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebration of Dhondhenling Tibetan settlement of Kollegal in Karnataka from 17th to 23rd February 2024.

The Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave for Kollegal from Dharamshala on 17th February and attend the celebration as the Chief Guest on 19th and 20th February.