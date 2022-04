Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will attend a ceremony as the Chief Guest organized by Ngoenga School for Tibetan Children with Special Needs in gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on 27th April 2022.

The Deputy Speaker will leave for Dehradun on 26th of April, attend the event there on 27th of April, and return on the next day.