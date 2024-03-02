Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Exhibition on Tibetan Self-Immolation

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma TseringTeykhang inaugurated the exhibition, titled ‘The Burning Question – Why are Tibetans turning to Self-immolation?,’ organized by the Tibet Museum earlier today, on the 27th of February 2024, at Tsuglagkhang.

Following the burning of lamp in honour of the self-immolators and inauguration of the picture exhibition, the Deputy Speaker addressed the questions of media and highlighted the urgency of the situation in Tibet that is compelling Tibetans to burn themselves in protest against the draconian policy of China and to draw the attention of the international community to the real situation in Tibet.

The exhibition illuminates the aspirations of Tibetan self-immolators and features a map displaying the self-immolation sites across the three provinces of Tibet. This exhibition also marks the 15th anniversary of the first Tibetan self-immolation in Tibet – Tapey from Kirti monastery who self-immolated on 27th Feb 2009.