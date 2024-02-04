Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Signature Campaign for Cancer Awareness Event

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile inaugurated the formal offering of the signature campaign to amplify awareness on cancer in the diasporic Tibetan community on 4th February 2024.

With this signature campaign, the Tibetan Cancer Society – a NGO dedicated to cancer control within the exile community, also commemorated their 9th anniversary.

The Deputy Speaker opened the signature campaign by signing initials to show her support for the campaign. The Deputy Speaker lauded the Tibetan Cancer Society for its services to the Tibetan community in terms of cancer awareness and detection programs. The campaign was also attended by Dr. Tseten Dorjee Sadhutsang, the private physician to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Joint Secretary Tsering Youdon, DoHe, CTA, and others.

In their dedicated pursuit of creating awareness and advocating preventive healthcare measures, the cancer awareness event unfolded at the Dalai Lama Main Temple in McLeod Ganj. The cancer detection camp saw participation from esteemed institutions, including Fortis Kangra, Rotary Eye Hospital Maranda, and the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute of Delhi.

The event offered medical tests, including physical breast examinations, pap smears (cervical cancer screening), oral cancer screenings, and Helicobacter pylori (H-pylori) stool tests. Other free medical tests, such as blood pressure and blood sugar checks, were also provided, contributing to the comprehensive healthcare initiative.