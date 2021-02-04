Deputy Speaker inaugurates signature campaign on world cancer day

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile inaugurated a signature campaign to raise awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment organized by the Tibetan Cancer Society marking the world cancer day on 14 February 2021 at McLeod Ganj.

The Deputy Speaker opened the signature campaign by cutting the ribbon and signing initials to show his support for the campaign and spread awareness. The Deputy Speaker lauded the Tibetan Cancer Society for its services to the Tibetan community in terms of cancer awareness and detection programs.

Besides the signature campaign, the Tibetan Cancer Society also conducted a free H-pylori stool test (cancer detection test) for the residents of Dharamshala to mark world cancer day. The theme of the signature campaign, ‘I AM AND I WILL’, calls upon every individual to take up action for a cancer-free tomorrow as cancer is uprooting the livelihoods of many people especially in the Tibetan community and people are unaware of cancer, its prevention, and treatment.