Deputy Speaker-led Parliament Members to Officially Visit Bilaspur

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedhup Sonam (From L-R)

Dharamsala: As per invitation proffered, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Khenpo Kada Ngedhup Sonam will officially attend the wedding reception of Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda’s (BJP President and former Minister of Health) son in Bilaspur on 29 Feb 2020.

Deputy Speaker-led Parliament Members are scheduled to leave for Bilaspur on 28 Feb, attend the reception on 29 Feb and return back on the same day.