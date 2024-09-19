Deputy Speaker Meets Secretary and Others from Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang held a meeting with Tashi Tsering, Secretary of Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan; SUN You-lian, Secretary-General of the Taiwan Labor Front; and LIAO Huifang, Lecturer in Labor Law, Ming Chuan University on 18 September 2024. They also observed the ongoing parliamentary proceeding on the same day.

They were briefed on the evolution of Tibetan democracy as the Deputy Speaker shared her experience of attending the oath taking ceremony of Taiwan’s current president and meeting many of the key leaders during her official trip to Taiwan. And through this experience of learning Taiwan’s strong democratic system and Taiwanese people’s awareness about democracy.

Under the expansionist policies of the Chinese Communist Party, democratic systems and the aspirations of the people are facing great danger, therefore the Deputy Speaker highlighted the importance of uniting and confronting this challenge together, not only for those suffering under Chinese Communist rule, but for all democratic countries.

She spoke about the Chinese government’s forcing of Tibetan children to Chinese boarding schools, destroying the Tibetan language, culture, and ethnic identity. Even though, historically Tibet was an independent country, she reiterated that the Central Tibetan Administration adheres to the Middle Way Approach seeking genuine autonomy.

They thanked the Deputy Speaker for taking time to meet with them despite her busy schedule, as well as for her previous participation in Taiwan’s presidential inauguration. They mentioned that the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan will continue to carry out activities for the Tibetan cause. They discussed cooperation between Tibet and Taiwan on various issues. They noted that Tibetans in exile have done a good job of preserving Tibetan religion, culture, and language.