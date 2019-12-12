Deputy Speaker Meets Speaker of HP Vidhan Sabha

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok met Shri Dr. Rajeev Bindal, the Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok met Shri Dr. Rajeev Bindal, the Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and Secretary General of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, who had come for winter session at Tapovan on 8 December 2019 after seeking appointment from HP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

During the meeting, Deputy Speaker apprised the Speaker of the current Tibet related matters and presented an appeal letter from Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The Speaker asked some questions related to Tibet’s issues, which were duly answered by Deputy Speaker.