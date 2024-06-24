Deputy Speaker Meets USAID DMD Alexandria Huerta

Dharamshala, 22nd June 2024:

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened a meeting with USAID’s Deputy Mission Director Alexandria Huerta, joined by USAID’s Balaka Dey, Radharani Thakuria, Tenzin Norsang, and Grace Hwa, along with officials and staff from the SARD, Department of Finance (CTA).

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude to USAID for its steadfast support of the Tibetan diaspora, highlighting USAID’s longstanding partnership with the CTA. She provided updates to the Deputy Mission Director on various projects and programs undertaken by the TPiE and presented the visiting guests with the Tibetan parliament’s strategy plan.

Emphasizing the recent passage of the Resolve Tibet Act by the US Congress, the Deputy Speaker underscored its importance in combating China’s misinformation campaign, illustrating it as a model for other democratic nations worldwide.

The Deputy Speaker further elaborated on the World Parliamentarians Convention of Tibet (WPCTs) organized by the parliament with a brief account of the last 8th WPCT held in Washington DC, followed by its outcomes including the establishing the group of legislator friends of Tibet in Mexico, among others.

Following a constructive meeting with the Deputy Speaker, the DMD expressed appreciation for gaining a deeper understanding of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), particularly recognizing the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile as a significant stakeholder. Discussions also covered the sustainability of Tibetan settlements and opportunities for innovation among Tibetan youths in India.

Later, the visiting guests were guided through a tour of the parliament hall, where they received a detailed briefing from the Deputy Speaker on the history, composition, and operations of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.