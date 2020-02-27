Deputy Speaker of TPiE Congratulates New Speaker of Himachal Assembly Shri Vipin Parmar

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulates Shri Vipin Parmar on being elected as the Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh after his fruitful and productive working as the Health and Family Welfare Minister.

In the congratulatory letter, the Deputy Speaker wrote,”We the Tibetans are grateful for the hospitality and kindness that India has showered on us particularly the Himachal Government and its people for their unwavering support and kindness towards our cause and struggle.”

“You have fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of the People of Himachal while working as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. I appreciate you for bringing many benefits and developments to the people and State of Himachal Pradesh.”

“We have had the honour of meeting and hosting your kind sir to our parliament several times. It has certainly been a privilege to have you during the winter session of 12th and 13th Legislative Assembly. We had the opportunity to honour the Ministers and Members of Legislative Assembly. I would like to express my gratitude for such an honour,”He said.

“We hope that we will be able to honour you again in the upcoming sessions. We would also like to invite you to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.Once again, congratulations and I wish you great success and best wishes for the endeavours ahead in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha.”