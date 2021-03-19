Deputy Speaker pays his last respects to late MP Shri Pandit Ram Swaroop Sharma

Deputy Speaker paying his last respects to late MP Shri Pandit Ram Swaroop Sharma

Dharamsala: Deputy speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok attended the final rituals of late Incumbent Member of Parliament Shri Pandit Ram Swaroop Sharma at his residence in Joginder Nagar yesterday at 9:30 am.

Deputy Speaker paid his last respect to the late MP Shri Ram Swaroop at his residence in the morning and later joined the cremation ceremony at the funeral. He has rendered his help in many different ways and he was a tremendous help particularly to the Tibetans residing in Mandi

The Chief Minister of Himachal Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Former CM of HP Prem Dhumal, BJP State President cum Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Shri Suresh Kashyap, MP Shri Kishan Kapoor, State Minister Shrimati Sharveen Chaudhary, State Minister Thakur Mahinder Singh, MLA State BJP Secretary Shri Satish, former Speaker of Himachal State Assembly Shri Gulab Singh Thakur, Former Minister Shri Kaul Singh Thakur, Indo-Tibet Friendship Association President of Bir-Chauntra and Tashi Jong Shri Pankash Jamwal and other Indian dignitaries attended the cremation ceremony.

Late Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma, a member of the Indian Parliament and also a member of the All-Party Indian Parliamentarian Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) and he has attended all the APIPFT meetings. He participated in the 28th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Tsuglagkhang, 10 December 2017. He had a great reverence for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and appealed to the Indian government to confer his holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with India’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna Award.

Respective settlement officers and LTA chairmen of Bir Tibetan Settlement, Bir Nangchen & Bir Dege, and members of Tibetan society registration also attended the cremation ceremony.